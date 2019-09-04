MTV Splitsvilla X2: Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha challenge the contestants' bond
Which couple will get their first 'best shot at love' and who gets into an ugly spat with whom?
This week on MTV Splitsvilla X2, Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha bring yet another challenging task for the contestants, called the Test your Bond task - 'Love Helpline' that will make the couples arrange numbers at different levels. During the last stage, whoever dials the correct number to the hosts wins the task, which will have 4 couples participating and competing against each other. The task begins with boys solving a puzzle, made of a girls' face, followed by a banana eating session where the girls have to finish eating bananas. After finishing the bananas, the girls need to dip themselves in the paint and roll on a mat which will reveal their last number.
In between this, Ashish-Piyush, Arshiya-Miesha, Bhavya-Ahana get into an ugly spat during the dome session when Rannvijay and Sunny Leone for the first time ask the contestants to choose their connection and stand in front of the oracle to test their ideal match, to ultimately become the chosen one in the Villa. Which couple will get their first 'best shot at love' and who gets into an ugly spat with whom?
Watch out for this week's episode on MTV.
