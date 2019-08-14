Sunny Leone reveals she finds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor cute

television

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh on the chat show

Comedy, love, glamour and epic camaraderie - all the ingredients required for an entertainment show. MTV Splitsvilla X2 hosts Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha recently made an appearance on the popular chat show Baba Ki Chowki on MTV Beats, and the episode had it all. The episode also saw Sunny and Rannvijay indulging in some fun banter, which made it even more fun.

Sunny Leone was asked about popular B-town couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Sunny had the sweetest response to this and she said that she finds Alia-Ranbir cute and rated them 4.9 out of 5.

After Alia-Ranbir, Sunny Leone said she preferred Kartik-Sara, followed by Ishaan-Janhvi. In a fun conversation with Baba (Dr Sanket Bhosale), Sunny and Rannvijay revealed more about the 12th season of Splitsvilla and played along with Sanket and his witty punches. Watch the episode only on MTV Beats Baba Ki Chowki in conversation with Sanket Bhosale.

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently enjoying her time on the sets of her next film, Kokakola, a horror-comedy. The actress will be seen in a deglam, desi avatar in the movie. Excited about being draped in the six-yard, Leone told mid-day, "I was happy to take a break from the western attire that I usually wear in films. I love saris, and it was refreshing to stand in front of the mirror and find myself looking so different. The look has been put together by my stylist Hitendra [Kapopara], who procured saris from different regions of the country."

The comedy also features Mandana Karimi, and required Leone to pick up Bhojpuri. Always excited for a new challenge, Sunny says, "The audience will see me in a new avatar. I had to learn Bhojpuri for the role."

