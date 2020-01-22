Mudassar Khan on recreating Ole Ole: My first reaction was of panic

Regardless of whether they are a Saif Ali Khan fan or not, every Hindi movie buff is all too familiar with shots of the actor, dressed in a black leather jacket and surrounded by a bevvy of girls, dancing to Ole ole. Cut to 26 years later, Saif has revisited the chartbuster from Yeh Dillagi (1994) for Jawaani Jaaneman. While the leading man relished the idea of going Ole ole again, choreographer Mudassar Khan was a bundle of nerves at the thought of reimagining the number that was designed by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan.



Saif Ali Khan in the original song

"When I was told that I have to recreate Ole ole, my first reaction was of panic and fear," laughs Mudassar, adding that the song — which drops online today — had to be reflective of Saif's character in the comedy. "When I went to meet Saif sir, he told me that the song had to be a blend of both, his on-screen character and his persona in the original song. Ole ole was a legendary track and we couldn't be short of that energy."



Mudassar Khan

Such was the popularity of the original number that its hook step is still vividly remembered. "We wanted the hook step, but I was told to not replicate it [in entirety]. So, I put a dab step to the original signature move. After he saw the final cut, Saif sir messaged me to say that he liked the song."

