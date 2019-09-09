Muharram 2019: Mumbai police issues traffic advisory and diversions

This image has been used for representational purposes only

In view of the upcoming festival of Muharram, Mumbai police have issued a traffic advisory and diversion routes on the micro-blogging site so that commuters can avoid traffic. According to the tweet, the traffic will be diverted from 4 pm on Monday, due to a Shab-e-Shahadat procession on the route which will start from Nesbit Junction and cover Sofia Zuber Junction, JJ Junction, IR Road, Pakmodia Street and end at Zainabia Hall.

On the north-bound route, traffic will be diverted along P D'mello Road from 3.30 pm from Chakala junction towards Sir JJ Junction. On the other hand, on the sound-bound route, traffic will be diverted along Balwantsingh Dodhi Marg from Khadparshi junction towards Nesbit Junction.

Vehicles which come from IR Road and Kalbadevi towards Mandvi Junction will be diverted along Mohammad Ali Road and P D'Mello road. Further on, vehicles from Noorbaug junction towards JJ Junction will be diverted to Dr Maheshwari Road.

Dear Mumbaikars,

In view of Muharram processions, traffic advisory and diversions on Dt. 09/09/2019 and Dt. 10/09/2019 are as follows : pic.twitter.com/mk27xO7rlG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 9, 2019

On September 10, Ashura procession will start from Zainabia Hall at 2 pm and move towards Rehmatabad Cemetery at Pakmodia Road, Nesbit Junction in Mazgaon. Mumbaikars please note that vehicular traffic along Lalbaug and Byculla bridges will also be diverted. On that day, from 2 pm to midnight Balwantsingh Dodhi Marg which connects Mazgaon Court and Nesbit Junction will remain closed and so will Saint Savata Marg from Dr BA Road to Mustafa Mazaar Junction.

