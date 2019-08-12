Mukesh Ambani: Several developmental initiatives for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

national

Ambani also took the occasion to inform that the RIL has assumed the responsibility of the families of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack in February this year

Mukesh Ambani. Pics mid-day archives

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that his company would make several announcements for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region in the near future.

"Responding to the Prime Minister's appeal, we stand committed to support people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in all their developmental needs. Hence, we will create a special task force and you will see several announcements for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh region in our developmental initiatives in the coming months," he said at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Ambani's announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8 urged the companies to invest in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region. The step was taken to increase employment opportunities for local people in the region.

The Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state as two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.

According to news agency ANI, Ambani also took the occasion to inform that the RIL has assumed the responsibility of the families of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack in February this year.

"As a mark of respect to the Pulwama martyrs, we have assumed full responsibility for the education of their children and the livelihood of their families," he said.

PM Narendra Modi on August 8, in his nationwide address, said that the decision to keep Jammu and Kashmir directly under central administration for a brief period was a well thought over one. Since Governor's rule was implemented in J&K, the state administration has been directly in touch with the Centre due to which the effects of good governance can be seen on the ground.

Pakistan used Article 370 as a tool to spread terrorism. In the past three decades, over 42,000 people lost their lives. We will rid the J&K of terrorism and separatism under new measures.

State government employees will soon get benefits at par with employees of other Union Territories and vacant posts in J&K and Ladakh will be filled, creating employment opportunities.

Also Read: Keep national interest above all in your approach: Modi tells critics on Article 370

We all want that in the upcoming time, Assembly elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir, a new government is formed and a new chief minister is elected.

Jammu and Kashmir didn't develop at the desired pace. The future of the people of J&K and Ladakh will become brighter now. Parliament's laws will be applicable to J&K and Ladakh.

People who came to India after 1947 couldn't contest polls in Jammu and Kashmir... they had rights everywhere else, but not in J&K. With the scrapping of Article 370, the rights of those who had migrated will be restored.

Also Read: Article 370: PM Modi hails its revocation 'historic' on Jammu and Kashmir

Like one family, one nation — we have taken a historic decision on Jammu and Kashmir. A system, due to which the people of J&K and Ladakh were deprived of many rights, which was a major obstacle in their development, have now gone. The dream of Sardar Patel, B R Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and crores of patriots have been fulfilled.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates