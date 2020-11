Mukesh Khanna: I am not against women working, let me show you my full interview

Shaktimaan and Mahabharat fame actor Mukesh Khanna was under the ire of social media users after his comment on women working out of their houses. He was criticised by users for his distasteful comment.

Talking about the movement in a video, which has gone viral on Twitter, Mukesh said: "Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna (The job of a woman is to take care of the house). Problem kahaan se shuru hue hai #MeToo ki jab auraton ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya (The problem of #MeToo began when women started working). Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milane ke baat karti hai (Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men)."

And now, the actor has taken to his Instagram account and clarified he never intended to say it in such a way. He shared the link of the full interview, have a look right here:

That's not all, he also shared another video and talked about his opinion on the MeToo Movement in the country. It was a long post and this is what he had to say about it, have a look right here:

Khanna is not only known for his successful television career but has acted in a lot of Hindi films as well. Right from Barsaat to Raja to Saughandh to International Khiladi to Amaanat to Main Khiladi Tu Anari, he has acted in a lot of Hindi films.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna Reveals Why He Didn't Join The Cast Of Mahabharat On The Kapil Sharma Show

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news