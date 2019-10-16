Mukul Roy on Governor's 'insult': West Bengal government should apologise

New Delhi: BJP leader Mukul Roy has said that the West Bengal government should apologise to the Governor Jagdeep Dhankar after the latter was allegedly 'insulted' at a Durga Puja programme in Kolkata in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present. West Bengal Governor had on Tuesday said that he was deeply hurt and disturbed by the treatment meted out to him by the state government at a Durga Puja event on October 11 and termed it as an "insult".

Speaking over the same to ANI, Roy said, "Please note that the Governor is the constitutional head of the state and the manner in which he was treated by the state government, it is against the class and creed of Bengal. It was insulting for the state as a whole. So as a common citizen of the state, I feel that this should not be happening and the government should apologise to the Governor."

Dhankar was allegedly sidelined at a Durga Puja programme in Kolkata in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present. "I am deeply hurt and disturbed. That insult was not to me but to the culture of West Bengal. Insult was to every person of West Bengal. They will never digest such insult being meted out to a person holding such a position. I am a servant of people and nothing will deter me. I will continue to perform my constitutional duties irrespective of the action of others," Dhankar had told media persons.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates