Mumbai: Shiv Sena's food-for-blood programme in Prabhadevi sees robust response

The food-for-blood initiative undertaken by two Shiv Sena leaders witnessed the art of giving, as hundreds flooded the camps at Prabhadevi and Mulund on Sunday. Despite criticism from the opposition party, the blood donation camps saw a robust response. Donors in Prabhadevi returned home with coupons to be used at stores, while those in Mulund received fish, chicken or paneer along with a certificate.



Approximately 780 bottles of blood were collected at the donation drive at Rajabhau Salvi Maidan in Prabhadevi. Close to 278 donors had come to the Sai Dham Chowk camp in Mulund West. The Shiv Sena leaders had promised 1 kg of paneer or 1 kg of chicken/fish to the donors.



Ground work

On visiting the ground, we saw a shamiana, with saffron flags fluttering everywhere. The surprise December showers lent a cool touch and necessitated the rooftop covering. "Since there has been some rains since the past few days, we were prepared," said a volunteer arranging a sheaf of forms on the registration desk. The drive had an advance registration but donors were pouring in on the first day. The maidan was crowded, but donor beds had enough space between them. The queues though saw people at fairly close distance. Yet, the gung-ho vibe was palpable and organisers were feverishly handling formalities through the day.



Polio-afflicted Prakash Nadar, a familiar figure at donation drives, said, "Who says Mumbai does not have a heart? I am hoping this is the beginning of much more awareness and zeal when it comes to donation. Since the announcement, there has been interest and today, that has translated into so many donors."



"This is necessary to show the Corona warriors that they are not alone in the world," said another donor, Prashant Kanvalgaonkar, as he waited for 'chai and biscuits' after donating blood. Ravi Rane, a supporter, said, "The massive attendance should puncture the fear of donating blood during the pandemic."

Senior voices

Govind Korgaonkar, 82, who had contracted the novel coronavirus in August and was in an Andheri hospital for 22 days, said, "I cannot donate of course. I am here as a Shiv Sainik to witness this and inspire others." Appa Labde, who was at the entrance, said, "Here is one more front opened against coronavirus." Senior citizens, who were ineligible to donate, said they were there to "encourage and inspire."

"We always knew we would get a good response, but this has exceeded expectations," said an elated Praneeta D Chindarkar. Compatriots Leena Desai, Ruchita Shirke and Sulochana Chavan said, "What does this prove?

That we believe in the people and the people believe in us. There has been criticism because of the offer of food, but what is wrong with that? Many donors have simply come here not because they want to do so, it is voluntary to accept paneer or chicken. Are we forcing anybody? No. It shows that all the party workers care for the city."

Sena corporator Samadhan Sarvankar said, "We have collected approximately 780 bottles. Donors have been given coupons which they can redeem for chicken and paneer at certain shops, as nothing was stored on the ground." At Mulund, Jagdish Shetty, a Shiv Sena office-bearer, organised the camp in collaboration with JJ Hospital and Sion Hospital.

The vegetarian donors went home with 1 kg of paneer and others with 1 kg of chicken or fish. Some donors said often people don't take blood donation drives seriously, but such camps will attract them. "Currently the hospitals are facing a shortage of blood due to the extraordinary situation. It is everyone's duty to come forward and donate blood, but seems people are not taking it seriously. Camps like this will attract more donors and I think more of these should be organised everywhere," said Avinash Shighwan, a donor.

"It's good to see the number of donors has increased; so what if they are coming to get chicken and paneer? Our aim is to get maximum donors," said donor Hanumant Dabhade. A group of people known as Veer Sambhaji Nagar Warriors also donated blood. "We feel that such kind of blood donation camps are the need of the hour to get maximum donors," said Abhishek Par, a member.

