Mumbai: Major fire erupts in Chembur, no casualties reported

The alleged fire broke out at Siddharth colony in KM Gaikwad Marg, near Aditya Birla ladies hostel

Major fire erupts in at Siddharth colony in KM Gaikwad Marg, near Aditya Birla ladies hostel in Chembur. All pics/ Anurag Kamble

A major fire breaks out at a slum in Siddharth colony of Chembur on Tuesday evening. Initial reports suggest that the fire broke out at Level 2 around 8:33 pm.

The alleged fire broke out at Siddharth colony in KM Gaikwad Marg, near Aditya Birla ladies hostel. Soon after the incident was reported, fire tenders were rushed in and are currently trying to douse the fire. However, no injuries have been reported as of yet, emergency services have reached the spot.

On Tuesday night at 8.22pm #Fire reported in slum at Siddharth colony, K M Gaikwad Marg, Nr. Aditya Birla ladies hostel, Chembur.N o injuries reported yet@mid_day #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/fHtSdtKoZY — Anuraag Kamble (@AnuragANK) March 26, 2019

Police have cordoned off the area and have diverted the traffic for fire tenders to rescue the people.

According to initial reports, the cause of the fire is due to cylinder blast. Emergency services and police have arrived at the spot. At least four fire engines, 1 JT, police personnel, 108 ambulances & ward staff have been pushed to control the situation.

