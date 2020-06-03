Mumbai: 10 contract COVID-19 after godmen organise birthday party amid lockdown

Ulhasnagar cops have booked two godmen for arranging a birthday party which resulted in 10 people contracting COVID-19 including them while 30 being sent into quarantine on May 17. According to Hill Line police officials, they got information that a birthday party was arranged which was attended by around 50 people from which a few had come from Nashik.

"The gathering was illegal and has caused major damage. When we got the information that, one of the Godman tested positive for Coronavirus, we were told by some informers that he had arranged a gathering on May 17," said an officer from Hill Line Police station on condition of anonymity.

Upon receiving the information, cops first checked with the Darbar where the gathering took place to confirm the reports before initiating any action. They have booked both the godmen under IPC Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Epidemic Act 1897.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news