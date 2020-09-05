Mumbai: 10-year-old dies after branch of tree falls on him at Lower Parel

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A 10-year-old boy died after a large branch of a tree collapsed on him on Friday afternoon at Lower Parel.

As per the information from the Disaster Control Department of the BMC, the branch had fallen in the private compound of Marwadi Chawl at Pandurang Budhkar Marg, opposite Bombay Dyeing Mill. A boy, Samar Bosak, 10, was outside his home and the branch fell on him. Local residents took him to KEM hospital and then to Wadia, but the boy was declared 'brought dead'.

"The land belongs to National Textile Corporation (NTC) and the area has been neglected for years. No trees are trimmed here and now a child lost his life. We need action against whoever is responsible," said Santosh Kharat, local corporator.

"The incident occurred on a private compound. We will take necessary action," said Sharad Ughade, assistant commissioner of G South ward. He added that there wasn't any request from the landowner for tree trimming this year.

