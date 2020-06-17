Mumbai: 100-year-old man beats COVID-19, leaves hospital amid cheers

It was a special day for the staff of Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital on Tuesday as 100-year-old Ramlal Mali recovered from COVID-19 after having an intense battle with the virus. Mali, who spent 20 days in the hospital, half of them in the ICU, wasn't sure if he would get to see his family again.

He was reduced to tears on Tuesday as he was showered with flower petals while being wheelchaired out of the ward.

Mali, resides in Sainath Nagar society in Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Parksite with his wife and two daughters. He mostly used to stay indoors. In May, he started feeling cold and had a fever, by May 20, he lost his appetite and started feeling breathless. He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar where he tested positive on May 25 and was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"His condition was deteriorating, his pulse oxy dropped to 80 per cent which could be fatal for a person his age," said Dr. Vidya Thakur, Dean of Rajawadi Hospital. "He was being given oxygen and symptomatic treatment. His body responded well to treatment and the result is in front of us," said Dr. Thakur. "The entire staff was overjoyed as they have been witnessing the worst side of the pandemic too," she added.

Residents and local politicians cheered Mali as he emerged from the hospital. Mali, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, came to the city "years ago" and sells flowers and garlands.

"It was a very difficult time for us. He tested positive and we all were quarantined. We didn't know how he was doing daily but the doctor used to update us every couple of days," said Munka, Mali's daughter. "When we got to know that he is well and will be discharged soon, our joy was endless. Having him healthy and with is is all I can wish from God," she added.

"I was not sure I will come out of that hospital. This is a bonus life, I am thankful to all the doctors and staff," Mali said.

