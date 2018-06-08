Mumbai: 11-month-old drowns in water bucket at Cuffe Parade

We have registered an accidental death report as there is nothing suspicious about incident," said Rashmi Jadhav, senior inspector, Cuffe Parade police station

Representational picture

An 11-month old boy died after drowning in a bucket of water in Cuffe Parade on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Gupta. The incident occurred when neither of his parents were at home. On Wednesday night, Vinayak was at home with his two-year-old brother. His father Rajesh, who is a driver, was away working, while his mother Vidya had stepped out of their Ganesh Nagar home to throw out some garbage.

Rajesh got home around 10 pm and found only one of his sons at home. When Vidya returned, she too was clueless about Vinayak's whereabouts. Both of them began looking for him at their neighbours' homes, but found him nowhere. After their search, when Vidya went into the bathroom, she saw Vinayak in the water bucket.

Death due to drowning

"They immediately took him to St. George hospital, where doctors declared him dead," said an officer from Cuffe Parade police station, adding, "A post mortem was carried out on Thursday morning, which confirmed that the death occurred due to drowning." "We have registered an accidental death report as there is nothing suspicious about incident," said Rashmi Jadhav, senior inspector, Cuffe Parade police station.

Also Read: Mumbai: Four Members Of Family And A Friend Drown Off Ratnagiri Coast During Vacation

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates