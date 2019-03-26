Mumbai: 11-year-old girl dies after dad's bike skids on road at Dadar

crime

Parvara Kapadia

An 11-year-old girl, riding pillion with her father, died after the motorcycle skidded off the road in Dadar on Sunday afternoon. Sources told mid-day that the victim, Parwara Kapadia, was headed to Colaba to participate in a drawing competition.

"After the accident, Parwara fell off the bike and her head hit a stone on the road. She started to bleed profusely. Passers-by informed the police control room and a team from Dadar police station rushed to the spot. The accident took place near Bengal Chemical junction around 2.45pm," said a source at Dadar police station. Parwara and her father were rushed to a nearby hospital but the child was declared brought-dead.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are probing. Friends and members of the Kapadia family, who live in Parsi Colony, Andheri, are said to be emotionally devastated and were unable to comment on the matter.

