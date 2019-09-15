Mumbai: 12-year-old drowns in lake while playing on trolley in Vasai

A 12-year-old boy drowned in Papdi Lake at Vasai West on Saturday evening. He slipped as he was playing atop the trolley that had been parked there by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, post the Ganesh immersion, which takes place there every year. Residents are urging cops to book municipal officials and contractors for abandoning the trolley unattended near the lake.

At around 4 pm, Kunal Manoj Gupta fell down in the water while playing on the trolley, and the other children alerted the passersbys. Rupesh Kisan Murlidhar, one of the eye-witnesses, said, "I heard the loud cries of the kids and rushed to the spot. They said that one boy had slipped into the water. After searching for more than a couple of hours, we couldn't find the body." He added, "Every year, the municipal corporation brings such a trolley for Ganesh immersion, but they take it away the very next morning. This time, that didn't happen. We want cops to take cognizance of this and register a complaint against the concerned corporation officials."

The boy was found after two hours and taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Vasai Gaon cops have registered the Accidental Death Report (ADR) with connection to the death and are investigating the matter. "We have registered the ADR and investigating whether there is any negligence," said an officer from Vasai Gaon Police station on condition of anonymity.

