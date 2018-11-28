Mumbai: 12 year-old girl dies during dance performance on stage in Kandivali

national

A 12-year-old girl died on the spot during her dance performance on stage which was set for the ''Chief Minister Chasak'', in Ganesh Nagar which is located in Kandivali (West) late in the evening on Tuesday.

According to sources, the deceased, Anisha Sharma, went on stage to perform her dance routine but once she sat down, she could not stand up again and fell off the stage. No one could comprehend what actually happened. After she did not respond, people rushed her to the nearby Trident hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

It was said that she arrived for the dance competition and had passed her audition and was selected for the performance that was supposed to be in the evening. It is alleged that she participated in the competition without any food or water and it is probably due to an empty stomach she fell down while performing on stage.

The function was organised by the BJP on the ground opposite Mahila Adhar Bhavan Ekta Nagar ground.

The deceased is survived by her family, sources added. The girl's body was sent to Shatabdi hospital.

An ADR has been registered and investigations are currently on, said a Senior police official from Kandivali police station.

