Mumbai: 13 injured as BEST bus hits divider at Vikhroli

Updated: 18 October, 2020 13:47 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

"The bus driver swerved the vehicle to avoid a speeding biker who was coming down from the flyover. As the vehicle turned left, it skidded, hit the divider and went into the bushes," said a BEST spokesperson

The accident occurred at 10,45am on Saturday.
Thirteen passengers were injured as a BEST bus skidded and hit the divider at the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli on Saturday. No casualties have been reported. 

 Of the injured, four were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar, two to Sion Hospital and the remaining seven were given first-aid.

A spokesperson for BEST said that the bus which runs between Bhandup and Worli on route number 27, was on its way to Worli at 10.45 am when the accident occurred. "The bus driver swerved the vehicle to avoid a speeding biker who was coming down from the flyover. As the vehicle turned left, it skidded, hit the divider and went into the bushes," he said.

BEST officials said that the mini bus and the driver involved in the accident were a part of the wet-leased fleet they have taken from private contractors.

First Published: 18 October, 2020 13:08 IST

