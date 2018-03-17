Mumbai: 13,000 illegal Slum Rehabilitation Authority residents might lose their homes

After identifying these homes in a survey, SRA sends out notices to BMC, MHADA and city collectors, asking them to take appropriate action against these residents



Illegal residents of 13,000 Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) houses might soon be asked to vacate their homes, after a SRA survey found out that people were illegally residing in them. The survey was conducted after the Bombay High Court asked SRA to identify those who were residing in rehabilitation houses illegally.

SRA rules stop any sale of free houses for 10 years after they have been allotted to slum dwellers. This was done to ensure the rehabilitated people get a better lifestyle and don't lose out on a house. But several irregularities have come out in the open ever since this scheme was implemented.

SRA identified the homes where the original owners do not reside anymore over a two-year-long survey. It has now sent out notices to the BMC, suburban and city district collectors and MHADA, to inform them about the residents, so that appropriate action can be taken against them.

A SRA official said, "We have asked the competent authorities to take action in cases where the original tenant has illegally sold house to someone else. The SRA houses should not be sold for 10 years, as they cannot be transferred in that period of time." mid-day reached out to Sandeep Deshmukh, SRA secretary, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Earlier, such places were asked to prove their ownership. After scrutinising the proofs, the authority has come to the conclusion that these houses have to be vacated for defaulting the norms. Once that happens, SRA is likely to give these homes to project affected people.

Past action

SRA had taken action against illegal residents of these houses in 2016 too, but back then, housing minister Prakash Mehta had come to the residents' rescue and put a stay on the eviction notices issued to them, stating those residents also came from economically weaker sections of the society and must be allowed to continue living there on humanitarian grounds.

10

No. of years SRA houses can't be sold for

