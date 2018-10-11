Mumbai: 14-year-old student commits suicide; blames school in his suicide note

national

Representational Picture

A 14-year-old student studying in a private school in Vasai allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in his home at Vasai on Monday. The police have recovered a suicide note in which he blamed the school for taking such a drastic step. According to the sources, his school teacher had allegedly told him to pay his fees or else he would not be allowed to attend the school and sit for the exams.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Dube (14) a Std VIII student of a private school situated in Khairpada, Vasai east was residing with his father, who is a taxi drive by profession. The student's mother and brother are residing in their native place.

Last week Ajay was allegedly shouted by his school teacher for not paying his school fees or else he would not be allowed him to appear for the exams since then he was in depression. On Monday after having lunch Ajoy was alone in the house while his father left for work.

Post which, his friend came to his house in the evening, but found the door was closed and locked from the inside. After getting no response from Ajay, his friend tried to see through the window and upon probing through the window, he saw the hanging body of Ajay.

He immediately informed the neighbors, who sprung into action and broke the door and then took the body down and also informed the police and his father.

"An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered. We have sent the body for post mortem, and started the investigation, as the suicide note was found we will question the school authorities and the teacher and would take action according to the law," said a police official from Waliv police station.

