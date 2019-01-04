Mumbai: 15-month-old baby survives 4-floor fall without any injuries

national

Boy tipped over the balcony of his fourth-floor home in Deonar, but his fall was broken by a tree branch, helping him escape with just bruises

Atharva Barkade with parents Ajit and Mangal

By holding on to a tree branch, one-year-old Atharva Barkade survived what could have easily been a fatal fall. Atharva fell from the balcony of his fourth-floor home in Deonar on Thursday morning, after curiously crawling to the edge of it. Luckily, he escaped with a few bruises. Preliminary tests have not indicated any injuries, but he has been admitted in the ICU as a precautionary measure.

The Barkades reside on the fourth floor of Jay Gopi Krishna CHS at Deonar. Around 8:45 am on Thursday, Ajit, Atharva's father, was getting ready to go to work. At the other end of the house, Atharva's grandmother was going to the balcony attached to the living room to put out clothes to dry. Atharva crawled behind her and out of the balcony.

Crawling and falling

Just then, Ajit entered the living room and saw Atharva crawling out of the balcony and yelled when he saw his baby fall from it. "I was cooking when I heard Ajit shouting. All the family members rushed to the living room and he just kept pointing to the balcony," said Anjali, Atharva's aunt. "We all rushed to the ground floor and to our surprise, found Atharva crying and trying to stand up," added Anjali.



The fourth floor balcony from where Atharva fell. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Ajit and Mangal, Atharva's parents, checked his body for injuries. They were able to only find bruises on his back. But they decided to go for a more professional assessment. "Without giving it a second thought, we rushed to the main road looking for an autorickshaw and took him to a private hospital in Chembur, where we were told that they don't have the facilities to admit a baby. Then, we took him to the Fortis Hospital in Mulund," said Mangal, Atharva's mother.

Admitted in ICU

Atharva has been admitted in the paediatric ICU and currently kept under observation for 48 hours. According to the family, the CT scan and other reports have not shown any internal bleeding. The Govandi Police have made an entry of the incident. They were alerted when Atharva was taken to the hospital. According to cops who examined the spot, "The baby must have fallen on a flexible tree branch and held it until he lost its grip and fell, which reduced his speed. Had he fallen directly on the ground, it could have been fatal." The cops suspect he gripped on the tree first as he was found holding a few leaves after he fell.

