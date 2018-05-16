Mumbai: 15-year-old boy jumps to death after being reprimanded by mother for using cell phone

The boy jumped from the 14th floor of a Kandivali highrise.



Representational Image

A 15-year-old boy leapt to his death, allegedly because his mother reprimanded him for too much cell phone use and for being on social media. The boy jumped from the 14th floor of a Kandivali highrise. He left a suicide note as Instagram stories apologizing to everyone.

The boy was good at his studies and had just cleared his standard 9 IGCSE exams reported Times of India. The boy and his sister lived with their grandparents in the highrise as their parents would travel often for work.

At around 5.30am a 10th floor resident saw the boy sitting on the ledge of the refugee area while she was cooking and called the security guard. Ten minutes later she called the guard again who told her that he had informed his supervisor, who was on his way up. The boy is believed to have leapt to his death as the supervisor reached the 14th floor.

