Mumbai: 1,591 convicted for flouting COVID-19 safety rules

The government has created several guidelines to fight COVID-19, and the Mumbai Police have been taking action against citizens who have been breaking the rules such as not wearing masks at all times, and stepping out unnecessarily if living in containment zones. The police have been taking action under Section 188 of the IPC for breaking such rules.

They have registered a total number of 21,649 cases and filed a chargesheet in 5,092 cases. Until Friday, around 1,590 were convicted by various city courts. Those convicted have been fined Rs 3,000 each. If the accused is unable to pay the fine, they are then sentenced to 45 days imprisonment.

Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Vishwas Nangare Patil, said, "The police's appeal to the public is that the government has made the rules to safeguard them, and they should be followed." In Zone 12, which includes Dindoshi and Dahisar, the highest number of cases were registered at 4,959, in which police have filed charge sheet in 1,289 cases. Out of this, 1,244 accused have been convicted by the court.

In Zone 11, which includes Goregaon, Malad and Borivli, 4,781 cases have been registered, in which only 11 have been chargesheeted. The lowest number of cases were reported in the Port Zone. A total of 137 cases have been filed in the Port Zone and only one chargesheet was filed.

A total of 205 cases have been registered at the Shahu Nagar police station falling under Zone 5. A total of 222 accused have been arrested in these 205 cases. Shahu Nagar police have filed a chargesheet in all 205 cases. And in the hearings held so far, in 72 cases, a total of 80 accused have been convicted by the court. Dharavi also comes under the jurisdiction of Shahu Nagar Police.

DCP Pranay Ashok told mid-day, "In these times, it is of utmost importance that citizens follow the rules and protect themselves and others too. Enforcement of these rules helps in better compliance by the public, creating awareness."

