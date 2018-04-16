Mumbai: 16-year-old boy drowns near Haji Ali Dargah

The youth, identified as Avnesh Khan, had ventured into the sea for swimming along with his friends on Saturday

Representational Picture

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old youth drowned in the Arabian Sea, the police said on Sunday. The incident occurred near the famous Haji Ali Dargah in Central Mumbai.

The youth, identified as Avnesh Khan, had ventured into the sea for swimming along with his friendson Saturday, a police official said, adding that Khan was pulled deep into the water during high tide.

His body was later recovered by fire brigade. Police have registered a case of accidental death at the Tardeo police station.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

