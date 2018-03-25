Two sisters drown in canal near Maharashtra's Malegaon

Bodies of the two sisters were fished out yesterday evening and handed over the family, police said





Two sisters drowned, and their cousin rescued, after the three went for a swim at a canal near the Pirbaba temple here, police said. "Sisters Neha Santosh Ahire (10) and Bhumika, and their cousin Khushi, both seven years of age, went to a nearby canal to swim while their mother was washing clothes. The incident happened at around 3:40pm yesterday," the official said.



Local fishermen managed to rescue Khushi but could not save the other two, said police. Bodies of the two sisters were fished out yesterday evening and handed over the family, police said, adding that a case of accidental death had been registered.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever