Mumbai: 19-year-old housemaid jumps off 18th floor of posh building at Jogeshwari

On 25th June, around 9 pm Meghwadi police were informed that a teenage girl has comitted suicide at Oberoi Splendor Building situated on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. Police reached the spot and found the girl lying in a pool of blood. The police immediately shifted her to the Holy Spirit Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. A case of accidental death was filed by the police.

During the investigation, the police learnt that the girl, identified as Jyoti Patekar, 19 years of age was employed at a resident, Nitin Khanna's house in Oberoi Splendor. She had been working there for the past one and a half years, was a 24-hour housemaid and lived with the family. The family also had another maid. Nitin Khanna lived on the 18th floor with his wife and child and works as the Business Head at ICICI Lombard bank.

As per a source, the employer and his family were worried as they found some silver articles missing from their house. Suspecting Jyoti, they checked her bag two days ago and found the missing silver articles. Jyoti's employer not only scolded her but also informed her aunt residing in Kurar. The employer also threatened to report the matter to the police.

On 25th June, the girl jumped out from the dining hall balcony when Nitin's wife was present in the house. Zone DCP N.D Reddy said, "Jyoti did not communicate anything about the stealing incident or her being getting caught to her aunt who lives in Kurar. So it would be difficult to say anything on the motive of the suicide at this moment. We are awaiting post-mortem report and further investigation is going on."

Jyoti's parents currently stay out of Mumbai, however, her brother stays and works in Mumbai.

