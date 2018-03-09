Mumbai 1993 blasts case: Dawood Ibrahim's aide Yasin Mansoor Mohammed Farooq caught after 25 years!

CBI arrests Dawood aide Farooq Takla after he was extradited from Dubai



Farooq Takla in police custody. Pic/Atul Kamble

After nearly 25 years, a key Dawood Ibrahim aide - Yasin Mansoor Mohammed Farooq alias Farooq Takla - was extradited from Dubai for his role in the 1993 serial blasts case and arrested by the CBI at IGI Airport in Delhi. Farooq was involved in conspiracy meetings of the blasts. He had fled to Dubai later and had been hiding there since.

CBI officers said Farooq, declared a proclaimed offender in 1995, was an active conspirator in the case. He gave logistic support and arranged for tickets, stay and transport for the accused who went to Pakistan via Dubai for arms training. There are three confessional statements against him.

Said to be close to Anees Ibrahim, he helped accused Salim Kurla alias Salim Khan, Mohammed Shaikh, Mohammed Hussain, Usman Shaikh and Mohammed Issaq during their stay in Dubai while they were on their way to Pakistan.

A red corner notice was issued against him, and he was arrested in Dubai. The extradition process began in 2017. Farooq's brother Mohammed Ahmed Mansoor, on seeing him after 25 years, hugged him in court. When he tried to speak to him, the TADA court judge stopped him. Mohammed, acquitted in the serial blasts case, and other family members said Farooq too was innocent.

Farooq was produced before special TADA judge G A Sanap and sent to police custody till March 19. Special public prosecutor Deepak Salvi demanded his custody for further probe, even as defence lawyer Farhana Shah opposed the plea, saying the probe was over and the CBI, in its remand report, had already stated what his role was.

257

Number of people killed in the serial blasts

