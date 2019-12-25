Mumbai: Two students riding home crushed under garbage truck

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two 20-year-olds were crushed to death by a speeding garbage pickup truck in the wee hours of Tuesday. The youths, who were on a two-wheeler, were heading home at Nalasopara East when they were hit by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation's truck. The driver, who sped away, is at large, said the police.

The Tulinj police identified the deceased as Nitesh Kumar Duvedi and Abhishek Hariet Singh. They had gone to meet their friends in the afternoon and were returning home when they were killed in the accident very close to Duvedi's residence near Achole road. Both died on the spot, said the police.

They were rushed to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. In the meanwhile, Duvedi's parents started calling their son when he did not return even till 3 am. Their call was answered by a police officer who asked them to come to the hospital, but did not inform them about their son's death.

The parents rushed to the hospital to find their son's dead body. Soon, Duvedi's friends also arrived at the hospital after hearing about the incident and helped the police identify Singh.



Nitesh Kumar Duvedi, one of the deceased youths

Duvedi was the youngest among the three siblings and was studying hotel management at Nalasopara. His friend, Singh, too studied at the same college. While Duvedi lived with their parents near SKC college at Achole, Singh lived at Moregaon.

The Tulinj police have registered a case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 187 (punishment for offences relating to accident) of Motor Vehicles Act.

The police said they have identified the driver, who is on the run, with the help of his employers but refused to disclose his name. They have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

