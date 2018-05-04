Mumbai: 21-year-old student hangs herself in Worli hostel

Identified as Sheetal Shirke, she was a resident of Shahapur

A 21-year-old staying at Sant Mirabai Government Girls Hostel in Worli committed suicide last morning. Identified as Sheetal Shirke, she was a resident of Shahapur. She was found around 11 am when a friend went to see her.

"The friend knocked on the door, but there was no response. When she peeped through the keyhole, she saw Sheetal hanging from the ceiling fan. She then called the warden, who fainted on seeing the girl," said an officer from Worli police station.

The Worli police took the student to Poddar Hospital, where she was declared dead. According to sources, she didn't leave any suicide note. The police have filed an accidental death report.

