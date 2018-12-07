Mumbai: 22-year-youth found dead under mysterious circumstances; family suspect murder

crime

The Vakola based youth left his home to get a suitable job interview in the morning but late in the evening, his family members got details about his mysterious death from the police

Representational Picture

The Bangur Nagar police have found a dead body of a 22-year-old youth under mysterious circumstances, lying in the premises of a commercial building situated behind Infinity Mall, Malad West on December 5, evening. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case, but the family suspect that the death under mysterious circumstances is murder.



The Vakola-based youth left his home to get a suitable job interview in the morning but late in the evening, his family members got details about his mysterious death from the police.



According to Police sources, the deceased has been identified as Yogendra Singh alas Vishnu, a resident of Vakola. The deceased youth was jobless since a couple of months and was living with his parents. On the day of the incident, he told his mother that he was going for an interview; when he did not turn up until afternoon his mother contacted him and asked him about his whereabouts. The deceased informed his mother that he will be back by 6 or 7 pm in the evening but eventually he did not turn up.



The distraught mother tried to reach her son but to no avail. Around 8 pm, a police constable reached his home and informed his mother that some accident has taken place. He asked her to reach to reach Siddharth Hospital as the earliest.





Upon reaching the hospital, the family found that their deceased son was no more. The police revealed that the youth had allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the building and suspect that being jobless could have led him to take the drastic step.



The family was not able to come to terms with their son's loss and suspected that their son was killed as there were no major marks excluding scratches on their son's body and a wound on the head.



During the investigation, the police were puzzled to figure out as to which office and which floor did he show up for the interview. The police had managed to recover his body from the generator situated in the building premises. The police are now planning to scan the CCTV footages of the entire complex to know the exact cause of death.



On the basis of primary information, an ADR has been registered by Bangur Nagar police and further investigation is going on as per his family members' allegation, the police source added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates