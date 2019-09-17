Mumbai: 25-year-old electrocuted on flooded road dies in seconds

A 25-year-old woman died after she was electrocuted while wading through a flooded road in Vasai on Sunday morning. According to sources, the underground electric cable which was laid by MSEB was short-circuiting and allegedly affected the water on the flooded road. The woman died within moments of coming in contact with the water, witnesses said.

The woman has been identified as Jyotsna Alpesh Parmar, who was living with her husband and two children age two and four-and-half at Dixonha Chawl in Vasai West.

Her husband runs a salon nearby and at the time of the incident, she was on her way to the Mulgaon market to buy groceries. Her children had wanted to go with her, but she convinced them not to. She had barely walked a few steps, when she suddenly fell down, her body convulsed for a while and stopped. There were a few people who were at some distance behind her and they stopped and shouted for help, figuring out that she had been electrocuted.

The Vasai police reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. Jyotsna's husband has taken her body to their hometown in Rajasthan for the last rites.

"We have registered an ADR and investigating to see if there was any kind of negligence. We will act as per the law," said senior inspector Bhasker Pukle from Vasai Gaon police station.

Social worker and politician Kuldeep Vartak said, "It was horrible as no one was able to go close to the woman to help her. The electricity staff came later and cut the power supply. A similar incident had occurred last month where an 80-year-old woman died from electrocution on the road. MSEB must immediately give Rs 4 lakh compensation to the Parmar family."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates