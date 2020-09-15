Mumbai: 27 nursing homes get nod to treat COVID-19 patients

Among the 27 hospitals, four are in south Mumbai, 14 are in the western suburbs, while the rest are in the eastern suburbs. File pic/Bipin Kokate

After being held responsible for the high mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in the city, 27 nursing homes, which were earlier barred from admitting COVID-19 patients, will be allowed to do so again starting from September 15. Due to the growing cases and the chaos of looking for beds, BMC is focusing on increasing the number of ICU beds at jumbo facilities and these nursing homes will help add 351 more ICU beds.

The decision was taken on Monday at a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal following which an order was issued. According to the notice, the state government's regulation of price capping for 80 per cent of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients will apply to the 27 nursing homes, too.

Those nursing homes which fall under the category of 30-100 beds will not be allowed to admit critical patients, they will be referred to tertiary care centres. The notice said that if any complaint of overcharging is made against any of these nursing homes, their permission will be revoked.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, the chief coordinator for private hospitals and consultant physician with Bombay Hospital, who was present at the meeting, said smaller hospitals that have been allowed will have to adhere to all regulations. "There is a need for more ICU beds and the nursing homes will add another 300 beds. Apart from infrastructure, the hospitals selected have specialists like cardiologists, nephrologists, intensivist's, among others," he said.



State govt's regulation of price capping for 80 per cent of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients will apply to the 27 nursing homes. Pic/Ashish Raje

Grateful for the decision, Dr Aniruddh Ambekar, CEO of Lifeline Group of Hospitals and secretary of the Mid-Segment Hospital Association said that all these hospitals are focussing on critical care for COVID-19 patients. "We are very happy about the decision. We are following all government protocols and since ICU services are the need of the hour, we are converting general beds into ICU beds. We have intensivists and pulmonologists as part of the staff as well," he said.

Among the 27 hospitals, four are in south Mumbai, 14 are in the western suburbs (Malad to Dahisar) while the rest are in the eastern suburbs and they will add another 1,438 beds.

From the total 1,438 beds, 960 are oxygen beds, 127 general beds along with 127 ventilators. Representation pic/Istock

While 351 of them are ICU beds, 960 are oxygen beds and 127 general beds along with 127 ventilators. Patients will be treated by 169 doctors at these hospitals.

The complete list of 27 private hospitals

. Habib Hospital, Dongri

. Saboo Siddiqui Hospital, Dongri

. Galaxy Multi Speciality Hospital, Antop Hill

. Sai Hospital, Dharavi

. Niron Hospital, Vakola

. Fauziya Hospital, Kurla

. Kohinoor Hospital, Kurla

. Kolekar Hospital, Chembur

. Surana Sethia Hospital, Chembur

. Hindu Sabha Hospital, Ghatkopar

. Godrej Memorial Hospital, Vikhroli

. Sanjeevani Hospital, Malad

. Balajee Hospital, Malad

. Zenith Hospital, Malad

. SRV Hospital, Goregaon

. Lifeline Medicare, Goregaon

. Phoenix Hospitals, Borivli

. Crystal Hospital, Borivli

. Navneet Hitech Hospital, Dahisar

. Karuna Hospital, Borivli

. Shivam Hospital, Charkop

. Oscar Hospital, Kandivli

. DNA Multi-speciality Hospital, Kandivli

. Lifeline Medicare, Kandivli

. Apex Hospital, Mulund

. Ashirwad Hospital, Mulund

. Platinum Hospital, Mulund

