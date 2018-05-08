Mumbai: 3 classes take credit for topper's rank, Yuva Sena sees red

With several private institutes putting up their ads following results of JEE Main, photo of Parth Laturia, who came third in All India Ranking, has been featured in ads of three - Allen Career Institute, Rao Academy and Sinhal Classes



Ads of Allen Institute, all featuring Parth Laturia

Are you taking test series at different coaching institutes for your competitive exam prep? Your photos taken during registration may feature in ads of those institutes after results.

With several private institutes putting up their ads following results of JEE Main, photo of Parth Laturia, who came third in All India Ranking, has been featured in ads of three - Allen Career Institute, Rao Academy and Sinhal Classes. But it turns out that he was a full-time student at only one; at others, he had registered for additional tests.



Rao Academy

Yuva Sena complains

This came to light when Yuva Sena core committee member Sainath Durge complained to State Education Minister Vinod Tawde about private coaching institutes misguiding people in their ads. The complaint letter points to three institutes taking credit for Parth's success.

"It seems difficult for a student to get coached from three institutes for the same course in a year. These classes imparting training for different competitive exams are lucrative businesses. They are using marketing strategies to attract students. Such ads are misleading students and parents. As students' representative, we demand an inquiry into the matter and implementation of measures to keep a check on such unethical ads," reads the letter. "It is commercialisation of education. There should be monitoring from the government..."



Sinhal Classes

Family not surprised

However, Parth's family isn't surprised. His father Dr Satish Laturia explained, "He was a classroom student at Allen but had registered at Sinhal and Rao too. During registration, his photo was taken along with an undertaking that it would be used."

While Allen Institute and Rao Academy gave their reasoning, there was no response from Sinhal Classes. Tawde said, "We will inform the police to take action."