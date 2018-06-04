Mumbai: 31-year-old doctor found dead in Parel quarters

An anesthesiologist at Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday. Dr Rupali Kalkundre, 31, a Fellow in the Anaesthesia Department, was found unconscious in her room



Representational picture

The head spokesperson of the hospital, SH Jafri, said, “She was under treatment for depression for the past few years. A case of suicide was registered.” Dattatrey Patil, senior inspector Bhoiwada police station, said, “The cause of death was anaesthesia overdose. We did not find a suicide note, but have registered an ADR.”

