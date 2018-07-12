Search

Mumbai: 32-year-old screenplay writer allegedly commits suicide

Jul 12, 2018, 12:01 IST | PTI

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri (W), ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM today, a police official said

A 32-year-old screenplay writer allegedly committed suicide here today, police said.

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri (W), ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM today, a police official said.

Alok was reportedly involved in the writing of Nana Patekar-starrer "Ab Tak Chhappan, he said.

No suicide note was found on Alok's body or in his house, the official added.

As per the preliminary information, Alok was suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he said.

Suburban Versova police are conducting further probe.

 

