Mumbai: 38-year-old auto driver draws praise from actor for returning her camera

national

On Saturday morning, Yadav found a 750D DSLR camera on the passenger seat

Auto driver Omprakash Yadav with PSI Sanjay Nikam and Samruddhi Jahagirdar. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Good Samaritan Omprakash Yadav, 38-year-old rickshaw driver from Thane, has returned more than 50 items ranging from mobile phones, wallets and other valuables left behind in his vehicle by passengers. Continuing the remarkable streak on Saturday, Yadav returned a camera that a 22-year-old actress had misplaced.

On Saturday morning, Yadav found a 750D DSLR camera on the passenger seat. When Samruddhi Jahagirdar realised she had lost the device, she rushed to Navghar police station. To her surprise, Yadav was already waiting there for her. Appreciating his honesty, Navghar cops felicitated Yadav; Jahagirdar, too, gave a small token of appreciation to the driver.

Recalling the incident, Jahagirdar said, "I was heading for a shoot in Alibaug. I took the auto from Thane and alighted near Mulund Toll Naka. Suddenly I realised that I had left my camera, worth Rs 75,000, in the auto. I first went to the nearest auto stand, hoping the driver would be there, but in vain. Some drivers advised me to report the incident at Navghar police station."

Jahagirdar was in for a surprise when she walked into the police station. "I couldn't believe it; the driver said he had been waiting for me for 20 minutes," she added.

PSI Sanjay Nikam said, "Yadav came to us with the camera and insisted that he would wait for an hour to see if the owner arrives. His honesty is really appreciable. Later on, I was informed by the staff that he had come to the police station earlier too with misplaced items of passengers."

Yadav, a resident of Wagle Estate in Thane, lives with his brother. His wife and four daughters live in their home in Uttar Pradesh. "I rented an auto in Mumbai. I have to give for Rs 200 every shift to the owner. So, I do whatever I can to earn an income," Yadav said, adding, "I started driving the auto 20 years ago. Usually, I tell passengers to check for their belongings before alighting. But sometimes I forget, and someone or the other ends up leaving their belongings behind."

Yadav said he doesn't remember the exact number of valuables he has returned till date. "I started keeping a count only two years ago. Surprisingly, the number has gone beyond 50. My conscience doesn't allow me to claim things that belong to others. My honesty ensures I sleep well every night," he shared.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Robber Rapes Minor Girl In Bandra Home, Steals Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 51,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates