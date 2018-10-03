Mumbai: 4 'drunk' women held for assaulting cops in Bhayander

crime

The Bhayander police personnel had reached the mall following complaints that the women, all call centre employees, were harassing passers-by

Cops try to stop a group of 'drunk' women from misbehaving in public outside Mira Road mall

For four employees of a call centre, Tuesday began with a drunken fight, yelling at gaping onlookers and assaulting the police, all of which ended with them behind bars. The Bhayander police have arrested the women who – allegedly under the influence of alcohol – not only created a ruckus outside a mall, but also attacked male police officers.



When the women didn't comply with cops who were trying to break up their fight, sub-inspector Manisha Patil was told to use force on them

The women, identified as Kamla Shrivastava, 22, Mamta Ayyer, 25 and Alisha Pillai 23 are all residents of Mira Road. The fourth person from their group resides in Nalasopara and is currently absconding. Around 1.30 am on Tuesday, the group was having a fight on the road outside Maxus Mall in Bhayander. Bystanders stood to watch what the tiff was all about. Upon seeing them, the women began yelling expletives at the crowd and misbehaving with them.

The Bhayander police said they received a call from the police control room about the group creating nuisance at a public place. They'd allegedly verbally abused the people who had come out of the cinema hall in the mall, and stopped to watch the fight. A team of cops soon rushed to the spot. When the cops reached, they tried to stop the women from misbehaving in public. This led to further trouble as the group began arguing with the cops.



Manisha Patil

An officer said, "They abused us, and refused to get inside the police van. Despite repeated warnings, the group continued to be violent and even attacked male police officers on duty." When the group refused to calm down, sub-inspector Manisha Patil was pushed to use force to get them inside the van. The crowd that had gathered around them applauded the police's efforts.

Even after the arrest, the three arrested accused did not reveal what their initial tiff was about. They were produced in court on Tuesday, where they created commotion once again. Senior inspector Dattatre Borate from Bhayander police station said, "The trio has been booked under sections 353, 332 and 34 of the IPC. The court has remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days."

