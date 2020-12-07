Mumbai: 4 factories told to shut for polluting rivers

After a complaint by NGO Vanashakti regarding the pollution in Waldhuni and Ulhas rivers, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has accepted the fact and served closure notices to four electroplating factories causing it. The Ulhas river is connected to the Waldhuni river.

On November 26, NGO Vanashakti wrote about the pollution to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary regarding the continuing pollution. GPS stamp pictures and videos of Waldhuni river pollution taken on November 27 were also sent to the concerned officials. MPCB replied to it regarding the action taken

MPCB's reply

The MPCB wrote back to the NGO on what action it has taken. "With reference to this email (by Vanashakti), the photographs and videos shown of Waldhuni river at Samrat Ashok Nagar, Ulhasnagar, an official of the Board was deputed for investigation. Foam was observed near Samrat Ashok Nagar (downstream from the bridge). Further it was noticed that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) provided by the Ambernath Municipal Council was not in operation and due to which untreated domestic effluent was discharged into Waldhuni river causing foam generation. In this regard the Board has issued the Show Cause Notice vide letter on December 1 to the Ambernath Municipal Council for not operating their STP," read the reply sent by MPCB.

The Field Officer, Sub-Regional Officer, Regional Officer and Senior Officer from the MPCB HQ also investigated the reason for the reddish colour in the Waldhuni river by visiting the surface treatment industries in Addl. MIDC Ambernath on November 28, 2020, and issued closure directions to four companies and a notice issued on December 1. In his email, director of Vanashakti, Stalin D had also said that despite the highest officials intervening, industries continue to discharge pollutants into the rivers.

Water stinks

The NGO said the pictures taken near Vridashram-Ambernath show the Waldhuni river water was coloured and stinking due to untreated effluents released into it. Stalin also demanded that the monitoring of the river should be handed over to the Central Pollution Control Bureau as MPCB has consistently failed in its duties.

"Please pursue the video and photos of the violation that are attached to this email it is evident that there is no desire from the industries to improve their methods of production to comply with pollution norms. We fail to understand why these violations do not come to the notice of the officers whose duty is to monitor these areas and instead we are left to do this task," the email had said.

'Will produce proofs'

"Kindly hand over the monitoring to the Central Pollution Control Board. MPCB has consistently failed in its duties and this is just one of the many proofs that we will produce," wrote Stalin in the email.

Violations on for years

The NGO had also alleged that the violations have been going on for years despite bringing this to the notice of the authorities over the years time and again. "What we are doing is basically what the statutory bodies should be doing, but even after giving so much data and proof nothing seems to be changing on ground. Industries continue to pollute brazenly and with impunity. We urge you to show that credible deterrent action is being taken. Needless to say we will be producing this evidence before the honourable Supreme Court in the ongoing case on river pollution," said Stalin in the letter.

