Mumbai: 4-year-old falls into open manhole in Virar, dies

A four-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole at Arnala in Virar (West) on Monday afternoon. The residents had been complaining about the open manhole for a while and the civic administration, too, had been notified about it, a Times of India report read.

The boy identified as Hitansh Meher had accompanied his grandmother when she went to fetch water from a public tap close to her house. Hitansh wandered away, while his grandmother waited in the queue to fetch water. When he did not return after an hour, his family went out to look for him and then approached the Arnala police. The report said that Hitansh's grandmother assumed he would come back on his own as always, but he did not return.

After approaching the police, the family was informed about a body floating in the open manhole and postmortem reports revealed that the cause of death was drowning. A case of accidental death was registered.

