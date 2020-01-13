Mumbai: 43,500 black-and-yellow cabs to get indicators from February 1

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Shekhar Channe on Monday said that the transport department has decided to install roof-top indicators on new 'black-and-yellow' taxis registered in Mumbai from February 1.

The state government has already issued a notification for the installation of these colour-coded indicators. He was speaking at a Road Safety Week function in Mumbai. "We will see how it works on cabs and the move ahead with a similar move for autos," Channe said.

The indicators will have green, red and white coloured LED lights.

As per the notification, the taxi with the green light on would indicate it is available for ferrying passengers, red would mean the cab is occupied and white would indicate that it is unavailable for hire. Apart from LED lights, the indicators will have letters 'For Hire', 'Hired' and 'Off Duty', in English as well as Marathi languages.

Mumbai has around 43,500 black-and-yellow taxis and the number of auto-rickshaws is around 2.05 lakh.

