Mumbai: 44-year-old TV actor Sameer Sharma ends life at Malad home

A television actor and model allegedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai. Sameer Sharma (44) was found hanging on Wednesday night at his home in Neha CHS building, situated at Ahinsa Marg in Malad west. He was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling.

According to Malad police, Sameer had rented the apartment in February this year. While on a round during night duty, the watchman of the society saw the body and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, the police suspects that the actor committed suicide two days back. No suicide note was recovered the spot.

"A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station.

Sameer had been part of TV serials Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

