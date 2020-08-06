Sameer Sharma passes away: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sanaya Irani, celebs offer condolences

In another unfortunate piece of news, model and television actor Sameer Sharma (44) was found hanging on Wednesday night, August 5, at his home in Neha CHS building, situated at Ahinsa Marg in Malad west. He was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station. The actor had been part of TV serials Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After the news, celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Sanaya Irani, Ritvik Arora have reacted to his demise also paid their condolences.

Shamra also acted in the 2014 Hindi film, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Malhotra, sharing a still from the film that had Sharma and himself, paid his condolences to the actor. Have a look:

Ghost actress Sanaya Irani took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Sharma and wrote- "RIP SAMEER. This is sooo hearbreaking." (sic) Have a look right here:

And talking about his demise, his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star, Ritvik Arora, talked to Zoom about the shocking news. He said. "I'm taken aback by this rather appalling news. It is very unfortunate to lose someone so close to us. We really connected over music and even shared the makeup room now and then. It is very hard to come to terms with this."

He added, "He was very supportive and we used to compliment each other on our respective performances. I sincerely wish his soul rests in peace and he will be always remembered in our prayers."

Another actor who worked with Sharma, Avinash Sachdev, while interacting with Pinkvilla, said, "I am shocked. We were friends since 2013. We use to talk on the phone. He used to sound normal and would talk about work, his poems, scripts. Don't know what to say more."

He continued, "He never spoke about being out of work or money. He was saying he feels so blessed about his life and work. And he wanted to meet me and share his work asap... And party"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news