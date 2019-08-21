Mumbai: 45 super-speciality doctors' licences might be suspended

mumbai

In the past two years, the licences of 78 doctors have been suspended

At least 45 super-speciality doctors will face the heat from the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) for submitting fake documents for registration. As per the ongoing investigation, they have been found guilty and their licence to practice might get suspended. This comes after the apex medical regulating body sent show cause notices to 50 doctors (an inquiry against the remaining doctors is pending). In the past two years, the licences of 78 doctors have been suspended. All the doctors found guilty are from the College of Physicians and Surgeons’ 2015 batch.

"The list seems never ending as we have found another 45 doctors who have submitted fake documents. We are reviewing doctors from as far back as 2010. It will take time to scrutinise all the documents," said Dr Shivkumar Utture, president of MMC.

MMC uncovered the racket when they started verification of the documents of doctors, who submitted their graduation as well as post-graduation certificates, for registration. During scrutiny, MMC found that 78 doctors had filed applications for registration between January 2015 and October 2015. All of them had submitted certificates from the College Of Physicians and Surgeons, Mumbai. Later an FIR was filed at Agripada police station against them.

The Agripada police arrested Dr Snehal Nyati, who was allegedly running the fake post-graduation certificate racket, in November last year.

"It is our duty to find the violators and now its up to the police to take further steps," said Dr Utture.

