Mumbai: Doctor arrested for running fake certificate racket

The Agripada police have arrested a 44-year-old doctor who was allegedly running a fake post-graduation certificate racket. Dr Snehal Nyati, practising in Mumbai, was arrested on November 10 from Nashik. The Maharashtra Medical Council, (MMC) had unearthed the scam after 57 doctors across the state submitted fake post-graduation documents. Dr Nyati allegedly took R7 to R10 lakh for the fake certificates of College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS). The police suspect more people are involved in the scam and are probing the matter.

MMC had started verification of the documents of the doctors who submitted their graduation as well as post-graduation certificates for registration. During scrutiny, MMC found that 57 doctors had filed applications for registration between January 2015 and October 2015. "All these doctors had submitted certificates from College Of Physicians and Surgeons, Mumbai. We sent the documents to the CPS for verification but they told us all the documents were forged," said an officer from Agripada police station.

"MMC then called some of these doctors and during an inquiry, they revealed Dr Nyati's name," the officer added. "When MMC called Dr Nyati, he admitted that he had helped the doctors get the certificates," the officer said. MMC took this matter to Agripada police station. A team was sent to Kalwan, Nashik, to arrest Dr Nyati. "During scrutiny we found that many of the 57 doctors hadn't even attended college, while some had failed. This is a huge scam in which these students are endangering the lives of thousands of patients," said Dr Shivkumar Utture, president of MMC.

