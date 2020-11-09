Mumbai: 46 years later, BMC says three footpath outlets are illegal

Three leasees who have been running two Aarey Milk Centre outlets and a Mafco outlet at Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli for decades, were shocked to receive civic notices on Friday, claiming these shops were illegal as they were constructed on the footpath. They have also been asked to vacate the shops in seven days or they will be bulldozed. The leasees claim they have all the legal documents for the outlets.

According to the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, "Remove these stalls which are on the footpath at Khan Abdul Gafar Khan road at Worli sea face. These shops are constructed on 15.44 sqm and 4.46 sqm space from wooden materials on municipal footpath. This is a serious violation under section 313 (1)a of the Municipal Corporation Act 1888. These shops don't have permission for construction/extension of structure on the public footpath as per MMC act 188. Hence, shops materials are liable for seizure."

The Aarey Milk Centres are each run by Vilas Sawant and Sushma Pawaskar and the Mafco Farm Fair shop is run by Vinod Puthran. According to them, on Friday evening a BMC officer came on a bike, and gave them the notices. The officer also told them that they have to vacate the places in seven days or the shops will be bulldozed.

'Dependent on the outlets'

Sawant said, "We took this shop on lease in 1987. My family is dependent on this centre. Our structure is legal and we have not violated any rules. All Aarey Milk Centre booths were constructed on footpaths in 1987." Puthran said, "Our shop was built in 1974 and we haven't changed anything in structure. After 46 years suddenly how is the BMC claiming it is an illegal structure? I have 4-5 employees and my family is dependent on this shop."



Aarey Sarita stalls like this one which received the notice, were built in 1987

Another Aarey Sarita booth lessee, Sushma Pawaskar, whose son Amit runs it, said, "We have all the agreement papers and receipt of the amount we paid to the government of Maharashtra's Aarey dairy. We have been running the shop since 1987. All Aarey shops are on footpaths, so why is BMC targetting our shop?" She claimed across Mumbai, around 1,800 Aarey booths were constructed in 1987 by the Aarey Milk Centre on footpaths.

BMC speak

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade of G-South ward said, "This notice is to call papers from the owner/occupier and check their authenticity. Thereafter we will take a decision. Shops on footpaths are illegal. Footpaths are for people to walk."



Vilas Sawant, runs an Aarey booth

1987

Year the Aarey Sarita booths were constructed

1974

Year the Mafco outlet was built

