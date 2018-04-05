Mumbai: 47-year-old labourer killed by crane while building nullah

The deceased, who has been identified as Lalman Gautam, was holding the pipe from one end, when he accidentally fell and came directly under the crane

A 47-year-old worker was crushed to death by a crane, while building a nullah in Charko, Kandivli (West). The tragic incident occurred while an iron pipe was being lifted behind Priyadarshini School on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, who has been identified as Lalman Gautam, was holding the pipe from one end, when he accidentally fell and came directly under the crane. While the crane operator tried to stop the crane, it was already too late. Gautam was rushed to the nearby Karuna hospital, where he was declared dead on admission.

The crane operator was arrested by the police for causing death due to negligence under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code, after the deceased's 45-year-old wife, Malti Gautam, filed a complaint.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Senior inspector Pramod Dhaware of Charkop police station as having stated, "The 36-year-old accused has been arrested. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after conducting an autopsy.” Gautam had been employed by a private contractor.

