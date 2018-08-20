Mumbai: 5 years on in Dabholkar Murder case, more suspects, no closure for kin

crime

Fresh arrests and CBI's two-shooter theory raises new questions but not many answers

Sachin Andure was arrested on Saturday from Aurangabad

Following the arrest of Sachin Andure, 28, for rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar's murder, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) floated a two-shooter and two-weapon theory before the court on Sunday, alleging that Andure was one of the two men who shot Dabholkar dead in 2013. CBI said that in their previous chargesheet, they'd never explicitly referred to Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar as Dabholkar's killers.

The CBI arrested Andure on Saturday. Around 1.10 pm on Sunday, he was produced in court under heavy security. CBI said in court that not one but two weapons were used in the crime, one of which has been recovered from Andure. CBI had earlier said Dabholkar was killed on August 20, 2013, when two men approached him on a motorcycle and fired four rounds from a pistol at a close range.



Dr Narendra Dabholkar was killed on August 20, 2013 and Sachin Andure and his brother Pravin Andure

Detailing CBI's new theory, an officer from the investigating agency explained, "Dr Dabholkar was gunned down with four rounds of fire, of which three shots hit him. Andure was riding the motorbike; the pillion rider had fired two rounds at Dabholkar, which struck him in the head, and after he fell, Andure, who was riding the bike, shot at Dr Dabholkar. During our investigation, it has been found that they used social media as a means of communication. We have scrutinised Andure's social media accounts, especially his Facebook, which we have blocked as of now as we are investigating the case."

Trained in Maha, K'taka

Meanwhile, in court, CBI said in its remand copy, "Andure is one of the two men who shot at Dr Dabholkar. The entire [murder] conspiracy was hatched by Dr Virendrasinh Tawde along with others."

Seeking his custody for 14 days during the hearing, CBI counsel Vijaykumar Dakane said, "Andure was trained to shoot and handle weapons in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The probe is on and further information will be gained only after getting Andure's police custody for 14 days. A weapon and the bike used in the crime have been recovered from him." Speaking about the mention of Akolkar and Pawar in the previous charge sheet, Dakane said, "Nowhere in their charge sheet had CBI mentioned that Pawar and Akolkar had gunned down Dr Dabholkar. CBI's theory is not false."

Gone back on their word

Andure's lawyer Prakash Salsingkar pointed out that the previous charge sheet filed by CBI makes no mention of Andure's involvement in Dabholkar's killing. Moreover, he said, the names of Akolkar and Pawar were previously mentioned as the two men who gunned down the anti-superstition crusader, with even the sketches resembling their faces.

He asked why Andure's name, in addition to the information that not one, but two weapons were used for the killing, suddenly cropped up. He said CBI has gone back on their word with these new allegations and that Andure was arrested as there was a lot of pressure on investigation agencies ahead of Dabholkar's death anniversary. Salsingkar also told the court that Andure was illegally forced to signed on nine blank papers by investigation officers.

'My brother is innocent'

Meanwhile, Sachin's elder brother Pravin Andure said, "My brother is innocent. It was his ambition to join the police department. He is young and got married one-and-a-half-year ago. He is a hardcore patriot. He could never do such an act. We don't even know who Dr Dabholkar is and if my brother is the way he is being portrayed right now, he would have had a criminal record. No criminal case has ever been filed against him. This is the first time we're stepping before the police and court."

He went on, "I challenge you to remove your slipper and hit me if my brother has any criminal record. He has never been to Pune or out of station. He is being made into a scapegoat. We're poor and had we indulged in such crimes we would been have been rich. My brother never was never attached to any political group or right-wing outfit."

Andure's wife Sheetal said, "My husband is innocent. On August 16, he was detained and grilled by Maharashtra ATS, but they released him. But under the garb of interrogation, CBI approached us and assured they wanted to take some statement from him, but they arrested my husband." The court remanded Andure in police custody till August 26.

Ex-Sena corporator from Jalna arrested

A former Shiv Sena corporator has been arrested in connection with Dabholkar's killing in Maharashtra's Jalna district, CBI sources said on Sunday. Shrikant Pangarkar, a former member of the Jalna Municipal Corporation, was arrested after Andure's interrogation, they said. Pangarkar, aged around 40, was taken into custody after Andure told the CBI that he was with him at the time of Dabholkar's murder, the sources said. The former corporator was allegedly riding pillion on the motorcycle driven by Andure, they said.

