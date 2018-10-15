Search

Mumbai: Air Hostess falls off Air India flight, suffers serious injuries

Oct 15, 2018, 09:35 IST | mid-day online desk

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source

Representational picture

A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. She has been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route. A source from the airline said, "The woman crew member was closing the door for the pushback when she fell from the aircraft." Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

Tags

air indiamumbai news

