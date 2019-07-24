Mumbai: 54-year-old businessman steals iPhone from store in Oberoi Mall, arrested

crime

The police arrested the accused after watching the CCTV footage of the robbery

The Dindoshi police on Tuesday arrested a 54-year-old real estate broker for allegedly robbing an iPhone mobile last month from a prominent mobile store in the Oberai Mall.

According to the police, the accused was arresred after they saw the CCTV footage of the robbery. The accused, identified as Swatantrakumar Singh, is a real estate broker and resides in Gokul Dham housing society in Goregaon East.

On July 25, 2019, the accused visited a prominent mobile store in Oberoi Mall and stole an iPhone worth Rs 1.10 lakh and fled from the scene. However, the store's CCTV camera recorded the robbery act committed by the accused.

The store manager later found an empty space on the rack where the phones were kept. Suspicious about possible theft, the store manager immediately checked the CCTV footage and saw the accused stealing the phone from the rack. He then approached the Dindoshi police station and registered the complaint against the accused after submitting the CCTV footage, which became a lead for the police to track the accused.

After a month-long investigation, the accused was finally arrested on Saturday and the cops began the investigation. The accused confessed to the police of having committed the crime despite having strong financial support. He revealed that his family owns two flats in Goregaon, and his father is a retired army officer.

Reportedly, the accused had a penchant for using expensive phones. On the day of the incident, the accused entered the store on the pretext of buying an iPhone. The accused said that he stole the phone as he did not have enough money at the moment to buy it.

A police official from Dindoshi police station said that a case has been registered against him under section 379 of IPC and the court has ordered police custody.

