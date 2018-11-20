Video: 65-year-old falls while trying to board running train in Mulund, saved

national

In the nick of the time, the woman was saved by fellow commuters, at Mulund who pulled the emergency chain and brought the moving local train to a standstill

A Screengrab from the CCTV footage

A 65-year-old woman, identified as Shobha Shinde, was saved by alert commuters after she slipped and fell while trying to board a local train in Mulund. The incident took place on Monday at around 8.50pm and got captured on the cameras installed in the platform.

In the footage, the woman is seen attempting to get inside the moving train by holding the iron rod of the door. Unfortunately, she loses her grip and gets dragged on the platform for almost 100 meters.

Watch the video here:

However, the commuters inside the train averted a near tragedy by pulling the emergency chain to bring the moving vehicle to a halt. Other passengers gathered on the platform pulled the senior citizen out of danger.

Shinde was taken to MT Agarwal Hospital by the railway officials for treatment.

In a similar incident that happened at Dadar station a week ago, two cops on patrol duty, rush to the passenger's rescue and save him before he got dragged under the coach of a train. Read the full story

