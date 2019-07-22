Mumbai: 9-year-old child saved after rare, complicated cardiac surgery

national

For the 1st time in the history of Western Railway, a rare and complicated congenital cardiac intervention was done on a 9-year old child in Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central. After the procedure, the child is stable. His post-procedure echocardiogram (echo) showed normal. He was discharged later.

On July 20, a 9-year-old child Master Abhay Raj Kumar who was suffering from a hole in the intertribal septum underwent a rare and complicated congenital cardiac intervention at the western railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital.

According to the press release issued by Ravinder Bhakar- Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the child was suffering from Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) for which he was suffering from repeated reparatory tract infections and palpitation since his childhood. He was thoroughly evaluated by cardiologist Dr Shisshir Kumar Roul at Jagjivan Ram Hospital who found that the child had a big ASD with dilation of the right side of the heart and pulmonary arteries.

The doctors had two options with them, one was surgically and another was device closure. The Percutaneous Device Closure procedure was considered better over surgical, even though seeing the difficulty in the case looking at his age and the anatomy of the lesion.

"The decision to go ahead with the procedure was established after a detailed evaluation was done on July 20, 2019. On the same day, a very high risk percutaneous ASD device closure procedure was performed under general anesthesis with 14mm septal cccluder successfully by cardiologist Dr Milind Phadke, Dr MV redyy, Dr Shish Kumar Roul, anesthesiologist Dr Subhranshu Kumar and the cardiac team in CVTS department under the valuable guidance of Dr Hafeezunnisa, Medical director of the hospital," said Bhakar. The child was discharged on July 22.

Symptoms:-

*Shortness of breath

*Heart palpitations

*Fatigue

*Swelling of body parts

